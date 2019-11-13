Prosecutors say Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter was conducting a routine check into three suspicious persons in August 2017 when Miller drove up and asked why the officer was bothering people. Sgt. Richard Howard responded, and Miller argued with both officers.

Prosecutors say Miller shot Howard and Baxter each in the head and then repositioned both bodies before firing again at their faces. Miller was later arrested at a bar.

