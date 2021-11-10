The rapper filed a countersuit saying Parlux had breached its contract by failing to pay him royalties he was owed.
The case had gone to trial last month, with the hip-hop superstar taking the stand.
In a statement after the verdict, Jay-Z said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times,” and his attorney said he was “pleased” with the result.
Parlux, in its statement, said “it believes it presented a strong case and is disappointed that the jury rendered a verdict today finding that neither side proved breach by the other,” and that it plans “to pursue all legal options available to it.”