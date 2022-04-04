Story continues below advertisement

Court officials have said 1,500 candidates or more could be brought before Scherer, prosecutors and Cruz’s attorneys for preliminary screening. The expected two-month process will pick 12 panelists plus eight alternates. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, meaning the jury will only decide if he receives a death sentence or life without parole.

Cruz sat between his attorneys wearing a gray sweater and a face mask.

He spoke only briefly, waiving his right to participate directly in the screening process.

Eight parents and other family members of some victims sat together in the courtroom.

— Associated Press

Governor signs law to protect abortion rights

Colorado joined a handful of other states Monday in codifying the right to abortion in statute, a party-line response to efforts across the country to limit abortion access in anticipation of a pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a challenge to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that banned states from outlawing abortion.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which passed the Democratic-led legislature after hours of testimony by residents and fierce opposition by minority Republicans. The law guarantees access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and bans local governments from imposing their own restrictions.

It also declares that fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses have no independent rights. That’s a response to failed ballot initiatives that sought to restrict abortion by giving embryos the rights of born humans. In 2014, voters rejected a proposal to add unborn human beings to the state’s criminal code, allowing prosecutors to charge anyone who kills a fetus with a crime.

— Associated Press

Charges dropped in 2018 wildfire case

A judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against a Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed about 140 homes in 2018 after he was repeatedly found unable to stand trial.

It was not clear what would happen to Jesper Joergensen, who has been diagnosed with delusional disorder, once he is released from the state mental hospital, which was expected to happen later Monday, but he will apparently be a free man.

Judge Gregory Lyman had hoped Joergensen, who was in the country illegally when he was accused of starting the fire while living in his truck and cooking food outside, would be deported if the charges were dropped. However, he said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had no intention of doing that, without elaborating.

Despite that and following an unsuccessful attempt to have Joergensen forcibly medicated, Lyman said he believed the law required him to dismiss the case.