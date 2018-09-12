CHICAGO — Jury selection is expected to resume in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke after the effort was called off for a day due to a scheduling conflict for the judge.

Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald, a black teenager, 16 times in 2014. The questioning of prospective jurors is to continue Wednesday. So far five of the 12 jurors are in place. The judge will also seat four alternates.

Jury selection was called off Tuesday.

Even as Van Dyke’s attorneys help select a jury, they’ve asked Judge Vincent Gaughan to move the trial out of Chicago because they say the extensive media coverage has made it impossible for him to get a fair trial. The judge hasn’t ruled on that request.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty.

