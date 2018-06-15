DALLAS — The jury selection process has begun in the trial of a white former suburban Dallas police officer charged with murder after fatally shooting a black teenager.

Prosecutors say Roy Oliver fired into a moving car occupied by five black teenagers in April 2017, striking 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver opened fire as the vehicle was driving away. The first phase of jury selection started Friday.

Oliver was fired for violating department policies and a grand jury last year indicted him on a murder charge, along with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

In court filings, Oliver has said he and his partner were in fear for their lives when the vehicle occupied by the teens sped past them.

