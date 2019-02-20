WILMINGTON, Del. — A trial is set to begin for a man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a car wash in Delaware.

Jury selection was scheduled to start Wednesday in Wilmington in the trial of Bobby L. Taylor.

Taylor is charged in the killing of 41-year-old Aloysisus Taylor at a Bear car wash in November 2015.

Police say the two men were not related but worked together.

Taylor was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than a year after the shooting after local police responded to a disturbance at a residence.

Delaware detectives obtained warrants charging Bobby Taylor with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.