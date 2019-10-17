The 21-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have not accepted that offer.

Cruz is accused of assaulting a building at his former high school with an AR-15 rifle, methodically shooting people as he moved through the floors.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office school officer on site, Scot Peterson, remained outside and is now being prosecuted for failing to confront the gunman.

