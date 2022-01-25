In addition, an insanity defense places the burden on the defendant to prove it with clear and convincing evidence. For most other defenses, the burden is on the prosecutor to disprove them, Raybin said. Reinking might try to argue that he should be convicted of a lesser offense than first degree murder, such as manslaughter, because he was acting with a diminished capacity due to his mental illness. That defense places the burden on the prosecutor, Raybin said.