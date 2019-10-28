Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day last year with the couple’s daughter near her home about two hours south of Denver.

Her body hasn’t been found despite searches at Frazee’s ranch in the town of Floirssant, Berreth’s townhouse and at a landfill.

A former Idaho nurse who said she had been in a relationship with Frazee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth’s cellphone.

She is cooperating with authorities as part of a plea agreement.

