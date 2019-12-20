“He said, ‘You should find Garnes guilty as charged,’ and a couple jurors laughed,” Rosenbaum said.

Broward County Circuit Judge Andrew L. Siegel then dismissed the six-person jury that had been chosen, but not yet sworn in. Opening statements were set to begin.

AD

The sheriff’s office said Aspuru is on restricted duty on allegations of “discretion” and “conduct unbecoming an employee.”

“There’s really not too much I can say on this one,” said Jeff Bell, the union representative for Aspuru. “Our silence is probably his best defense right now.”

Rosenbaum said the trial is now set for Feb. 17. Garnes faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD