In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, photo, Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley is cross examined on the witness stand by prosecutor prosecutor Ryan Mitchell, right, in Criminal District Court 5 at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. The jury began deliberating Wednesday in the trial of the former suburban Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault in the shooting an unarmed black man, TV station WFAA reports. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) (Associated Press)

DALLAS — The jury has completed its first day of deliberations in the trial of a former suburban Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of an unarmed black man.

Deliberations will resume Thursday morning in the trial of Derick Wiley. Jurors deliberated for about five hours Wednesday.

Mesquite police fired the black officer after the November 2017 shooting that wounded Lyndo Jones, who had been sitting in his pickup prior to being shot. Jones was struck in the back twice by gunfire after starting to run.

Police video shows Jones pleading with Wiley not to shoot just before the gunfire.

A defense lawyer says Wiley was forced to make a split-second decision after being led to believe Jones was stealing from the truck.

Wiley testified he thought Jones had a weapon so he should “shoot or get shot.”

