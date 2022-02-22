On Tuesday morning, half of the 48 remaining prospective jurors were questioned by lawyers in the courtroom as a group. Attorneys asked if anyone had any conflicts with jury service that may have arisen since they were last in court more than a week ago. Three men who said they had work conflicts were dismissed, along with a woman who cited health issues.
The second half of the 48 will go through a similar question session Tuesday afternoon.
Court officials initially gathered an expanded pool of 250 potential jurors, to account for the widespread publicity in Taylor’s death, which sparked months of marches and protests in downtown Louisville in the summer of 2020. From that large pool, the remaining 48 were selected after four days of individual questioning earlier this month.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times during a botched narcotics raid on March 13, 2020. Louisville officers kicked in her door using a narcotics warrant and drew fire from Taylor’s boyfriend, who thought an intruder was breaking in. Two officers at the door returned fire, killing Taylor.
One of the officers who shot Taylor, former Louisville police detective Jonathan Mattingly, has invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege and will not testify at the trial due to a pending federal investigation. Jurors will instead hear parts of a video deposition Mattingly gave in a pending civil lawsuit.
The trial is expected to begin Wednesday and will last about two weeks.