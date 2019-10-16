The jury in August convicted Gargiulo of the killings including the 2001 murder of Ashley Ellerin on a night she was to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial.

Surviving victim Michelle Murphy testified during the penalty phase that for years she lived in fear after the attack.

Gargiulo’s 16-year-old son also took the stand during the penalty phase and asked that jurors spare his father’s life.

Prosecutors assigned Gargiulo the “Boy Next Door Killer” moniker because he lived near all the victims.

