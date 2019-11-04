The 34-year-old Sweeney was among the officers responding to reports of a suicidal person who found Pigeon holding a lighter and threatening to set himself on fire.
Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag. Two fellow officers testified they didn’t believe Pigeon posed a threat.
Sweeney’s attorney Gary James says Sweeney didn’t know whether Pigeon had a weapon.
