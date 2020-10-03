Office of Defense Services Chief Defender Brendan O’Neill told the newspaper a backlog of jury trials being scheduled will challenge the entire criminal justice system.
“It will not be an easy task, but our office is prepared to protect our clients’ constitutional rights and the health and safety of everyone participating in the court proceedings,” O’Neill said.
The Delaware Department of Justice also said it was prepared to move forward with trials.
