In January 2019, Smollett told police he had been attacked late at night by two people in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood. Smollett, who is Black and gay, said they poured an unknown chemical substance on him, hurled slurs and yelled, “This is MAGA country,” referring to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
After the news spread, Smollett received widespread support from numerous advocacy organizations and fellow celebrities. But within days, doubts over whether Smollett was telling the truth began to spread on social media.
In mid-February, police questioned brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were identified as Smollett’s alleged assailants, and announced soon afterward that the interviews had “shifted the trajectory of the investigation.” Smollett was named a suspect, arrested later that same month and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report about the attack.
After several stops and starts (including an indictment, dropped charges and then another indictment), Smollett’s trial began last week at Chicago’s Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Special prosecutor Dan K. Webb made the argument that Smollett “devised this fake crime” because he was unhappy with how the studio had handled a threatening letter he received at work, according to the AP.
Smollett pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
— Sonia Rao
HAWAII
Storm could cause 'catastrophic flooding'
A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain flooded roads and downed power lines and tree branches across Hawaii, with officials warning Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead.
The National Weather Service said the storm brings the threat of “catastrophic flooding” as a low-pressure system slowly moves from east to west and lingers on the edge of the archipelago.
On Maui, power outages and flooding already have been reported, with more than a foot of rain in some areas. Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth declared a state of emergency Sunday for potentially heavy rainfall.
On Oahu, officials opened four shelters ahead of the storm Sunday night.
— Associated Press