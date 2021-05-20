It was not the first time Hall was investigated and exonerated by the sheriff’s office. In 2014, Hall was accused of “brutally attacking” an inmate at a county jail in the city of Martinez. The inmate, identified as a 6-foot-3 Black man, said Hall rammed him face-first into a door while he was handcuffed and repeatedly punched him in the face and side. The inmate was treated for a fractured eye socket and needed stitches in his lip. A probe by the sheriff’s office found no evidence of unreasonable force.