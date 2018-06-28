JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Hundreds charged in health-care fraud sting

The Justice Department charged more than 600 people, including 165 doctors and other medical professionals, with making $2 billion in false billings in what Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday was the nation’s largest health-care fraud takedown.

The cases are connected to the nation’s ongoing drug overdose crisis, which killed nearly 64,000 people in 2016, Sessions said. About two-thirds of the overdose deaths were caused by opioids, led by illicit fentanyl.

Of those arrested, 162 defendants, including 76 doctors, were charged in connection with prescribing and distributing opioids and other dangerous narcotics.

Last year, the Justice Department charged more than 400 people across the country with participating in health-care fraud scams totaling about $1.3 billion in false billings.

The defendants are accused of having participated in schemes to submit claims to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, the military’s health-care program, and private insurance companies for treatments that were medically unnecessary and often never provided, according to court documents.

In many cases, patient recruiters, beneficiaries and others were paid cash kickbacks in return for supplying beneficiary information to providers so the providers could then submit fraudulent bills to Medicare, court documents say.

— Sari Horwitz

WASHINGTON STATE

ICE lawyer sentenced

in identity-theft case

A former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing the identities of people facing deportation and using them to run up bills totaling $190,000.

Raphael Sanchez resigned when he was charged in the four-year scheme in February. He had overseen immigration proceedings in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington since 2011 as the agency’s top lawyer in the region.

As part of a deal in which Sanchez, 44, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors and Sanchez’s attorney, Cassandra Stamm, agreed to recommend a four-year prison term.

Sanchez’s scheme ran from late 2013 to late last year. He took personal information about at least seven people who had been or could be deported from immigration files and then forged identification documents, such as Social Security cards and driver’s licenses, in their names. Sometimes, he used a picture of a murder victim that had appeared in a newspaper as an identification photo.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Man who joined ISIS, then fled, gets 10 years

A New York City man who joined the Islamic State in Syria before fleeing back home and giving the FBI timely intelligence about terror threats was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after telling a judge he knew he had made a mistake almost the moment he set foot in extremist-controlled territory.

The Bangladeshi immigrant could have received decades behind bars on charges that included supporting a foreign terrorist organization. But authorities took the unusual step of seeking leniency in his case after prosecutors credited him with having a change of heart and secretly contacting the FBI to offer valuable intelligence.

U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein also decided that all of the man’s electronic communications will be monitored while he’s under supervision.

Asked by the judge why he went to Syria in the first place, the 29-year-old man — identified only as “John Doe” out of fear of retribution — said he was seeking to live in an “idealistic” Islamic society. Within days, he said, he heard a sermon advocating suicide bombings.

“I wanted good, and I saw nothing but evil,” he said. On Wednesday, he wept as he told the judge, “I made the greatest mistake of my life.”

— Associated Press

INDIANA

Judge issues injunction regarding abortion law

A federal judge temporarily blocked a new Indiana law’s requirement that medical providers report detailed patient information to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young granted the preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. The order blocks the provision in a state law taking effect Sunday.

The law was signed in March by Gov. Eric Holcomb (R).

— Associated Press