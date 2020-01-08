The touted positive gains in revenue collections, jobs and personal income, telling the statehouse crowd that “it just gets better and better and better.”

“We have changed ourselves to become the diamond in the rough,” said Justice.

Then, Democrats pounced.

“As much as it pains me to say it, the picture isn’t as bright as the governor painted earlier tonight during his State of the State address,” Sen. William Ihlenfeld said at a news conference were Democrats cited the state’s near-last standing in several national economic indicators. “The governor needs to tell us those things and not give us so much spin.”

Justice’s speech also touched on his “very, very conservative” budget for the new year, where his administration is estimating $108 million dip in revenue collections. He detailed spending priorities, including $1 million for food pantry programs and a boost to the state’s overburdened child welfare agency, while backing a proposal to create a state investment fund and a measure to cover preexisting condition health care costs if the Affordable Care Act is struck down.

Regarding the state’s opioid problem, he proposed the idea of crating a narcotics intelligence unit, sternly warning anyone who bring drugs to the state that law enforcement would “bust” them.

He speech capped the official first day of the 2020 legislative session, with the Senate and House of Delegates, formally introducing bills and fulfilling ceremonial duties.

Lawmakers have been in Charleston this week for committee meetings, floating several proposals, including measures to change the state’s bail system and cut some taxes on manufacturing businesses. There is also a move to bar sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination when it comes to housing, employment and public spaces.

On the House side, Independent Del. S Marshall Wilson introduced a measure to allow gun owners with concealed carry licenses to bring firearms on college campuses. A similar bill last year drew widespread opposition from professors and students before it failed in a Senate committee.

In the Senate, Republican Sen. Charles H. Clements has introduced a block grant bill that would give West Virginia farmers up to $10,000 per year if they commit to growing fruits and vegetables for community health initiatives.

The chambers only met for a few minutes before recessing until Wednesday evening, when Justice is set to detail his policy proposals in a joint address to the legislature.

Last session, the statehouse saw teachers across the state protest a GOP-led move to create West Virginia’s first charter schools. The bill eventually passed in a special session in the summer.