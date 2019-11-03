The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack Thursday evening. He isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile.
Police say they believe it was a gang-related shooting and that a 30-year-old man was the target.
The girl in a bumblebee costume was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The shooting occurred in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.
___
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD