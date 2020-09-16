K-9 officer Nickolas Pearce then told Ryans to get on the ground before kicking him in the leg, forcing him to his knees and ordering the dog to bite Ryans, prosecutors said.

On body-camera footage, Pearce can be heard repeatedly praising the animal and saying “good boy” while it latched on to Ryans’s left leg for about 20 seconds as he was being put in handcuffs.

AD

AD

After he was bitten, Ryans underwent surgery and later experienced “prolonged loss of the use” of his leg, prosecutors said. His attorneys have said that the officer caused an avoidable injury that resulted in Ryans suffering nerve and tendon damage and infections that could lead to amputation.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Student arrested in dormitory shooting

A Western Illinois University student suspected of shooting and wounding his roommate in their dorm room, prompting the school to cancel classes, turned himself in to police on Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

The shooting occurred in a room at Thompson Hall on the Macomb campus at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, stemming from what officials said was a dispute between the two roommates.

AD

In a news release, the university said Kavion Poplous, 18, turned himself in at a Chicago Police Department station and was then taken into custody by the FBI. Hours earlier, the school announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Poplous on charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

AD

In additional to canceling classes at the university’s main campus in Macomb and the nearby campus in Moline, the school had all buildings locked down. With the arrest of Poplous, the school said classes will resume on Thursday.

The wounded roommate, who has not been identified by the school, underwent surgery, but the school has declined to comment on his condition.

AD

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Court: Disabled inmate ineligible for execution

Texas’ highest criminal court on Wednesday commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings that he was ineligible to be executed because of an intellectual disability.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals changed the death sentence that Juan Lizcano had faced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lizcano, now 43, was convicted of capital murder in the November 2005 shooting death of Dallas Police Officer Brian Jackson, 28.

AD

Jackson had been responding to a domestic disturbance call at the home of Lizcano’s former girlfriend when he was shot. He had been on the Dallas police force for nearly five years.

Testimony at his trial showed that Lizcano had the communication skills of an 8- to 10-year-old and was about 16 when he left school in the sixth grade and was still unable to read. The Dallas County district attorney’s office declined to comment on Wednesday’s ruling.