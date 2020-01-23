GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in South Carolina had to use a stun gun on his K9 after the dog bit a cow, which then charged at the homeowner and the officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call in the Pleasant Hill community Wednesday afternoon, according to an agency statement. The K9 that was brought to the scene reportedly became “distracted” and bit a cow that belonged to the owners of the property, forcing the officer to stun the dog to prevent the cow from being seriously injured, the office said.