“The last four years, the U.S. has not cared about corruption in these countries, and there’s been full counterattack,” said one senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Harris’s trip. Efforts to promote good governance have lost ground to “groups making the calculus that the U.S. will care more about migration and combating the drug trade than corruption, and they’re testing that theory,” the official said. “Our theory is that we can do both.”