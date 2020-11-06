Hao arrived in the city with his wife and four young children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer. The evangelical group’s headquarters is near the scene of the shooting. Investigators have said Hao was walking when he encountered Hudson, then 18, who was randomly shooting at people. Two other people were wounded before Hudson was arrested.
Hudson told police he believed Hao was an accomplice of another man he’d been arguing with moments before.
Hudson’s defense attorney had argued at trial that Hudson had smoked a marijuana cigarette without knowing it had been dipped in PCP and was “in a state of psychosis” when the shooting occurred.
