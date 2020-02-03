Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.
When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the parade, parking along the side of the interstate when exits clogged.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.