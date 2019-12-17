Under diversion, a charge can be dismissed if a juvenile successfully meets certain conditions set by authorities.
The girl’s mother told The Star previously that on Sept. 18, a boy asked her daughter who she would kill if she could kill five classmates. The girl reportedly made a gun with her fingers and pointed at four students, then herself. The Associated Press is not identifying the mother to protect the girl’s identity.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez has confirmed the mother’s story but said there are more facts that he could not disclose.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.