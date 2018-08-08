Scott Schwab, who won the republican primary for Secretary of State, addresses a watch party gathering during Tuesday’s election night gathering on Aug. 7, 2018 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Overland Park, Kan. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP) (Associated Press)

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas state representative who won the Republican primary for secretary of state on the second anniversary of his 10-year-old son’s death on a giant water slide says it was a “day full of paradox.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Rep. Scott Schwab, of Olathe, says he and his family didn’t spend Tuesday “caring a whole lot about politics.”

Schwab’s son, Caleb Schwab, was decapitated on Aug. 7, 2016, when he was riding the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Schwab said during his victory speech at an Overland Park hotel that he and his family would have loved to have Caleb with them on the stage. He said they “took a moment and said, ‘God, say hi to him for us.’”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.