The video featured Black author Joy DeGruy discussing an incident in which she was treated differently at a store because of her race.

The Derby High girls basketball team was shown the same video after race-based comments were made to some team members on social media last year.

A teacher told a Derby school board member that the video was offensive and created a hostile work environment. The board member told Hamblin to apologize.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the teacher and the board member were not released.

In an email to the staff, Hamblin said he showed the video so staff would be aware of issues some students were confronting.

“I apologize to anyone that felt the video or its content which reference white privilege made them feel uncomfortable, awkward, harassed, or that it created a hostile work environment,” he said in the email.

District spokeswoman Katie Carlson said the school board had not issued any directives regarding “videos or teaching materials of this type.”

A conservative majority was elected to the Derby school board in November.

Michael Blankenship, the board president, was one of two parents who sued the Derby district over its mask requirement, which the new board has eliminated.

Story continues below advertisement

He said in an email that the board supports the views of all staff and students.

Advertisement

Some Derby High School teachers meanwhile circulated a letter supporting Hamblin, saying he did not suggest that staff were bad people or try to shame anyone.