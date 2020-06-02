The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a hard-right conservative, as a way to combat voter fraud. But both the appeals court and a federal judge in Kansas concluded that Kobach could show only a small potential for fraud that didn’t justify such restrictions on voting rights.
The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the law at Kobach’s urging in 2011 and it took effect in 2013.
Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday that as long as the law remains formally on the books it deserves “a full and robust legal defense.”
“Voting is only for citizens, and this Kansas law is designed to confirm the citizenship of those registering to vote,” Schmidt said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.