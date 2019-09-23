An official says the center was contacted about renting the facility only two days earlier.
West performed with a choir of 80 singers flown from California to Wyoming Sunday morning.
The music included 14 choir pieces focused on worship and nontraditional hymns, as well as reworked versions of songs by No Doubt and Nirvana.
West recently purchased a ranch property south of Cody.
