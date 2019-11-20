The Cody Enterprise reports that county officials also object to West already having done considerable work at the site. They told West’s representatives to stop work immediately.

Kane Morris with Point Architects in Cody apologized, saying West came forward as soon as he changed his mind and will stop the work.

West bought the ranch this year and plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD