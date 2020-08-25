West launched his bid in July, fueling speculation that it was a publicity stunt to promote a new album, or it was an effort by Republicans to siphon voters away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
West was at one point a strong supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, but he broke with Trump when he announced his candidacy.
Ashcroft’s office said it verified the last batch of petition signatures on Tuesday.
“Therefore, you do not qualify to have your name placed on the November 3, 2020 general election ballot,” a letter from Ashcroft’s office to West says.
