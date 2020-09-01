The lawsuit says West did not have a chance to challenge that decision before a drawing for order of names appearing on the ballot, WSAZ-TV reported Monday. The lawsuit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.
West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”
West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several states.
