The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.

West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”

The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.

Cody is a town of 10,000 people named for wild West showman William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

