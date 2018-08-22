FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, left, and Donald Trump, right, speak to reporters after a Republican presidential primary debate in Manchester, N.H. Kasich is skipping a Republican Party fundraiser Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, where Trump is the headliner. Kasich’s decision comes as no surprise. The two are locked in a fierce and public rivalry. (Matt Rourke, File/Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is skipping a Republican Party fundraiser Friday where President Donald Trump is the headliner.

Kasich’s decision comes as no surprise. The two are locked in a fierce and public rivalry.

Kasich, a 2016 presidential contender, skipped the 2016 Republican National Convention held in Cleveland and refused to vote for Trump. Once elected, Trump successfully worked to oust Kasich’s point man from the helm of the Ohio Republican Party, which is hosting Friday’s event.

Party spokesman Blaine Kelly says Trump’s appearance will benefit the party’s candidates heading into fall elections. Kelly says Trump is the first sitting president ever to speak at the annual dinner.

Kasich’s spokesman confirmed without comment that the governor won’t attend.

