Hochul, a former member of Congress from western New York, took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.
At a ceremonial swearing-in later Tuesday morning at the State Capitol in Albany, the new governor promised a “fresh, collaborative approach” to government.
Cuomo left office at midnight, two weeks after announcing he would resign rather than face an impeachment battle that appeared inevitable after a report overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Avenatti gets mistrial in embezzlement case
A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the embezzlement trial of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients.
U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti, who has been representing himself in the case with assistance from advisory counsel. Another hearing in the case was set for Sept. 2, and Selna scheduled a tentative new trial date for Oct. 12.
It was the second trial in recent months for the 50-year-old lawyer who once represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
Avenatti was sentenced in July to 2½ years in prison in a $25 million extortion case in New York.
Federal prosecutors in Southern California have accused Avenatti of cheating five of his clients out of nearly $10 million by negotiating and collecting settlements on their behalf and funneling the payments to accounts he controlled while lying to them about what happened to the money.
Avenatti, who is suspended from practicing law in California, had pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud in connection with the allegations spanning from 2015 to 2019. He denied embezzling money and said his law firm was entitled to recoup expenses if settlements were reached.
In addition to these counts, Avenatti faces charges of bankruptcy, bank and tax fraud in California. He is expected to be tried on those allegations at a later date after Selna split a 36-count indictment into two trials.
Avenatti also faces another criminal case in New York in which he is charged with cheating Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Avenatti represented her in 2018 in lawsuits against Trump and often appeared on cable news programs to disparage the Republican president.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of girl, 17
A man stopped his capital murder trial Tuesday with a guilty plea to the 1974 killing of a 17-year-old Texas girl.
Glen McCurley, 78, of Fort Worth, was immediately sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the abduction, torture, rape and killing of Carla Walker.
Prosecutors had said they would not seek the death penalty for McCurley, who admitted to police that he had killed Walker. A video recording of that interview was played for jurors.
The Fort Worth high school student was in a car with her boyfriend outside a Valentine’s Day party at a bowling alley the night of Feb. 17, 1974, when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed Walker. Her body was found three days later stuffed in a culvert near Lake Benbrook, which is near where the abduction happened.
McCurley had been one of a number of people under suspicion since the crime occurred, but investigators had been unable to link him definitively to Walker’s death.
The case had gone unsolved for years before investigators reopened it in 2019 with the advances in DNA technology.
— Associated Press