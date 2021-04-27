“My family and I have been waiting years for this opportunity,” said Patricia Gallagher Marchant, who won a six-figure settlement from the Diocese of Madison in the early 1990s after she reported a priest at her parish in Monona abused her when she was seven or eight years old in the 1960s. “Today, we’re asking survivors to speak about what’s unspeakable to them. You get to tell your story. Please, all of you call. Your story matters.”