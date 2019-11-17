She said: “When I came forward last September, I did not feel courageous. I was simply doing my duty as a citizen. I understood that not everyone would welcome my information, and I was prepared for a variety of outcomes, including being dismissed.”
Blasey Ford testified in September 2018 during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a gathering of teenagers in suburban Maryland in 1982.
Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegation.
