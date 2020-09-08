“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media, without further explanation about the move.
The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.
The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”
