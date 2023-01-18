Ken Follett's 'The Armor of Light' to come out Sept. 26

NEW YORK — Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization.
“I’m fascinated by how people have struggled for freedom — and won,” Follett said in a statement. “Most of my stories are about just that. The issue underlying ‘The Armor of Light’ is freedom of speech.”
Follett’s historical novels, which also include “World Without End” and “A Column of Fire,” have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide.
“I didn’t plan it this way,” he said. “I just scoured the past for exciting stories that showed ordinary people coping with the changing tides of history. And then I began to see that the novels stand together as a body of work.”