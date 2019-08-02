MASSACHUSETTS

Police investigate death of Kennedy relative

Authorities said Friday they are looking to toxicology reports for clues to the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, a granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

The Kennedy family confirmed the death in a statement after police responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a possible drug overdose at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. The statement was issued by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for Saoirse Hill’s uncle, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill. The two are divorced.

Hill attended Boston College, where she was a member of the class of 2020.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said Barnstable police went to a home “for a reported unattended death.” The district attorney’s office said Friday that an autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

The family statement did not include a cause of death, but audio of a Barnstable police scanner call obtained by the Associated Press said officers were responding to a report of a drug overdose at the compound.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Man charged in death of cow in parking lot

A butcher shop employee who cut the throat of a runaway calf in a Home Depot parking lot has been charged with animal cruelty, police said Friday. Badr Musaed, 39, turned himself in Thursday to face the felony charge, authorities said. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The young cow broke out of the Saba Live Poultry store in Bloomfield on July 13 and ran behind the Home Depot store across the street. The animal eluded several people who tried to corral it before employees from the halal butcher shop wrestled it to the ground and Musaed cut its throat.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation included a review of regulations for halal slaughter, in which animals are killed in accordance with Islamic dietary laws. The state Department of Agriculture investigated the shop after the slaughter and sent a cease-and-desist order, citing conditions at the facility.

— Associated Press