By Associated PressSeptember 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDTFRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky attorney general plans news conference on grand jury report in Breonna Taylor’s death at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy