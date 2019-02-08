FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Republican candidate has taken the nickname ‘Trump’ and is vowing to fight to keep it on the primary ballot in Kentucky, where the president remains popular with fellow Republicans.

Kentucky’s secretary of state office said Friday that Carl Nett took the nickname in an “improper attempt” to gain an advantage on the ballot. It says his name will be certified to appear on the ballot without the Trump nickname.

Nett is among four Republicans running for secretary of state this year. The Democratic incumbent, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, is term limited and can’t seek re-election.

Nett says he’ll “exhaust any and all legal remedies” to have his Trump nickname appear on the ballot.

President Donald Trump won Kentucky by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016.

