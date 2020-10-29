Paul, a former presidential candidate, suffered multiple broken ribs and later underwent lung and hernia surgeries that he linked to the attack. Paul has also said his lung capacity will likely be reduced the rest of his life, and he has chronic pain.
Paul sued Boucher, and a jury awarded him $200,000 for pain and suffering and $375,000 in punitive damages.
Boucher also was sentenced to eight months in prison and six months of home confinement and fined $10,000.
