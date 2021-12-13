“The devastation is unbelievable,” Caudhill said. “Everybody here knows each other, and we are all good friends.”
The disbelief in Bremen on Monday was mirrored across Kentucky — and throughout the region — as residents and officials continued to come to grips with the damage wrought across nine states by tornadoes that destroyed homes, ruined businesses and ended lives. In every town affected along the way, there was a fresh tallying of what has been lost.
The scale of pain inflicted was still coming into focus on Monday: In Illinois, where six people died when the roof of an Amazon warehouse caved in, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) issued a disaster declaration for counties across the state’s center and south.
In Kentucky, the worst-hit state, 74 people were dead, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said. But with at least 109 people unaccounted for, the governor cautioned, “that number is going to grow.”
“Like the folks in western Kentucky, I’m not doing so well today,” he said during a pair of emotional news conferences. “I’m not sure how many of us are.”
Beshear said it could be weeks before a fatality total — as well as the full extent of the damage — is known. Lives were lost in at least eight counties, he said, and at least 18 counties suffered damage from the storm in what had become “the worst tornado event in the history of our commonwealth.”
Beshear’s voice shook as he told the public that of those killed who have been identified, the ages range from 5 months to 86 years.
“Six are younger than 18,” he said, dropping his fist on the surface of the lectern.
Statewide, more than 25,000 customers were without power. An unknown number were left homeless, with the governor urging people in need to seek temporary accommodations at state parks. Cadaver dogs, meanwhile, were sniffing wreckage “in towns we never thought we’d need them in,” Beshear said.
With the state overwhelmed, federal assistance was beginning to pour in. President Biden approved federal funding over the weekend to help parts of Kentucky hammered by deadly tornadoes, with a disaster declaration for the state following a request from Beshear.
The White House announced that Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.
“We’re going to get this done. We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help,” Biden said Monday at a briefing on the federal response. He added that governors of the affected states would get “whatever they need when they need it.”
The assistance available to residents affected by the storm includes “grants for temporary housing and home repairs” and “low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.” Biden also ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts.
About 300 National Guard members are helping with rescue and recovery in Kentucky as survivors survey what remains of their properties and state workers haul debris and collect dead livestock.
Federal Emergency Management Agency officials also will be in the area to help residents document losses at their homes and file insurance claims, Beshear told reporters.
“I believe this is the most rapid response by the federal government in the history of the United States of America,” he said. “And we need it.”
Beshear ordered state offices to fly their flags at half-staff for a week beginning Tuesday to honor the dead and others affected by the disaster.
Cabins and cottages in state parks will serve as emergency housing for at least two weeks, and the state is looking for volunteers to help wash dishes and clothes at the sites.
The state-run Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund had collected more than $4 million in donations as of early Monday, Beshear said.
Part of that money will be given to victims’ families, each of whom will receive $5,000 for burial expenses.
Officials warned that recovery would take a long time.
“This is not going to be a month’s or a week’s operation, folks,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “This will go on for years to come.”
The immense need was evident in Mayfield, a town that took a direct hit.
The water tower was destroyed. A candle factory collapsed.
The electric grid remained out of service, and natural gas had been turned off because there were so many leaks, Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told NBC’s “Today” on Monday. Many residents had moved to shelters, motels and state parks.
“We have no resources,” she said, adding that facilities and services will take “a long time to be restored here.”
For many residents, the tornado was a multipronged assault on the well-being of entire families, including their homes and businesses.
Kenneth Sullivan, 38, had his downtown car lot destroyed. During the storm, his mother was trapped under a dresser. His stepfather was stuck under a collapsed ceiling. His sister had three bones broken at the candle factory.
But Sullivan, a resident of nearby Melber, was starting the cleanup and positive about rebuilding his business.
While Sullivan’s home was spared major damage, his stepfather’s was not.
Marty Janes, 59, had to crawl out of his destroyed home in Melber after it collapsed on him when he got up to check the weather.
“When I opened that bathroom door, that ceiling came down on me,” Janes said. “I was trapped. I crawled out. There was blood all over the place. I found my wife, told the fire department where she was. They said you’re going [to the hospital] now, we’ll get your wife. I didn’t see her for a day and a half.”
Sullivan said his 69-year-old mother, Janes’s wife, was trapped under the dresser when responders found her and pulled her out.
Sullivan’s sister and nephew were working at the candle factory when it collapsed — eight employees were killed. Sullivan said that when he arrived at the factory, he saw his relatives outside. His nephew was unharmed but his sister had broken bones. Sullivan then began checking the wreckage, trying to find survivors.
After initial estimates that dozens had died at the candle factory, Beshear said Monday that the death toll of eight may have been “a Christmas miracle.” Mayfield Consumer Products spokesman Bob Ferguson told The Washington Post on Monday evening that 102 people had been found alive, which he said was “incredible.”
In Bremen — the small community where 12 people were killed — those who survived said they could have easily been among the dead.
Caudhill, whose family escaped to an uncle’s house, had gone to bed early on Friday night, exhausted after a long week of helping his friends and neighbors with chores.
But as his wife and daughter were watching television in the living room, Caudhill was suddenly jolted out of bed at 11 by frantic demands that he “come watch this.”
The family survived because of their quick flight. But others may not have had the chance.
“We think they were probably all still in their beds,” Caudhill said of his neighbors who died. “They probably were not watching the news, and we were, and that saved us.”
With the community traumatized, residents picking through rubble on Monday said they were only now starting to comprehend how much they have lost.
Forty miles northwest of Bowling Green, Bremen is made up of small clusters of double-wide trailers or one-story homes wedged among fields and thickets of trees. The residential clusters often include members of the same extended family, a throwback to when farmers would set aside plots of land for their children.
As the tornado moved across Bremen, slicing through the community in about three minutes, it mowed down most of the trees, killed dozens of cattle and obliterated nearly all of the homes in its path.
Kim Goforth, 50, said she had also gone to bed in her house on Bremen’s May Apple Lane about 9 p.m. But when the power went out, about 10 minutes before the tornado struck her home, Goforth’s sleep apnea machine shut off and she woke up.
She then heard the wind thrashing and jumped into a bathtub.
“Then all I remember is the sound of the house being torn apart,” Gorforth said. ‘I was just saying, ‘Please, Lord, keep me safe. Please keep me safe.’ ”
Although the tornado pancaked her house, Goforth was able to climb out of the bathtub and start walking barefoot through the debris, eventually following the flickers of distant neighbor’s candles and flashlights to reach a structure that still had a roof.
Stephanie Ball, another neighbor, said a man, his wife and their two children were all thrown out of their prefabricated house when the tornado sucked it off its foundation and tossed it onto the other side of the lane.
The man was found about 100 yards away, suffering from severe trauma, and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Neighbors said the woman and her children were tossed in opposite directions, and the woman, alive, was not found until morning.
She was in intensive care on Monday, neighbors said. The children’s injuries were less severe.
“I’ve cried and cried and cried over this,” said Ball, who left her house 13 minutes before the tornado hit, after warnings on the local news. “I’ve been so worried about him, and his wife and his babies.”
About a mile away, Robert “Bobby” Pierce, 72, was struggling to process the death of his 5-month-old great-grandson, Chase Oglesby. Pierce said the tornado picked up his grandson’s trailer and tossed it into a tree.
Pierce’s grandson, Andrew Oglesby, and his wife, Charity, were flung out of the trailer. Both were critically injured.
“They were in the dark and in the rain, and they can’t see, running around trying to find him,” said Robert Pierce Jr., Bobby Pierce’s son. “It was every kind of horror that you can imagine.”
But on Monday, with hundreds of volunteers pouring into the community to help with the recovery, that sense of horror was being replaced with something far more hopeful.
“There is so much bad stuff you see, but you know the heart of this country is good,” Robert Pierce said. “All down this whole strip, for 200 miles, this is happening.”
Kim Bellware and Abby Lee Hood in Mayfield, Ky., and Reis Thebault, Karin Brulliard, Lateshia Beachum, Marisa Iati, Amy B Wang and Taylor Telford contributed to this report.