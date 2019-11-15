Boone County detectives Timothy Adams and Coy Cox reopened the case in 2017 while investigating a similar unsolved murder.
Adams and Cox ran fingerprints from the case, which matched Tate’s.
The pair interviewed Tate in Union City, Georgia, where authorities say he confessed to the rape and other sexual assaults.
Tate is awaiting extradition to Kentucky. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
