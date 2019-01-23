FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, incoming state Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro, is sworn in during a ceremony at the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort, Ky. DJ Johnson, a former Republican state representative in Kentucky, has agreed to pay for a recount of an election he lost by one vote. Johnson lost to Democrat Glenn in Kentucky state House district 13 in November. A panel of nine lawmakers, including six Republicans, convened to consider Johnson’s request on Wednesday, Jan. 23. (Timothy D. Easley, File/Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have ordered a recount of a state House election in which the Republican candidate lost by one vote.

DJ Johnson lost to Democrat Jim Glenn in Kentucky state House District 13 in November. The Kentucky State Board of Elections certified Glenn as the winner. But Johnson asked the GOP-controlled House of Representatives for a recount.

A panel of nine lawmakers that included six Republicans voted Wednesday to direct the Daviess County Board of Elections to conduct a recount. All three Democrats on the board voted “no.”

Republican state Rep. Bart Rowland said the recount was the “fairest option out there for both parties.” But Glenn said the recount would make voters question the validity of the election process.

