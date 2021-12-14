Beshear, who since the early days of his term has led his state’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, came under heavy scrutiny amid early uncertainties on the storm-related death toll, especially at a candle factory that was leveled in Mayfield. The governor is known for his frequent vows that “we’ll get through this together,” first in fighting the coronavirus and now in responding to the storms. He has made multiple visits to the stricken region and held numerous news conferences, putting him in the national spotlight.