FRANKFORT, Ky. — After hearing the beating heart of a fetus, Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to ban most abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Before a Senate committee approved the bill Thursday, a woman came forward and allowed the audience to hear her unborn son’s heartbeat through an electronic monitor.

The woman, April Lanham, is a constituent of Sen. Matt Castlen, the bill’s lead sponsor. Lanham said afterward she came forward because her unborn baby’s heartbeat would be a “powerful noise” for lawmakers to hear before the vote.

Kentucky is among several states with pending bills to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

ACLU executive Kate Miller told lawmakers Kentucky’s bill would be challenged in court if it becomes law.

