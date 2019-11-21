Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that the governor has “superseding authority” to hire and fire the lieutenant governor’s staff and the lieutenant governor has none — unless the governor grants the authority.

The extraordinary legal fight between Hampton and Bevin played out during the governor’s race. Bevin was defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear in this month’s election.

Bevin and Hampton will leave office next month.

Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket early this year.

